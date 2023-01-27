Jail for plumber who stole $100k of property

A Portland plumber who stole over $100,000 of property from south-west agriculture stores has been jailed.
Simon Carr, 39, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday to burglary, theft and bail-related offences.
He was jailed for 15 months and must serve a non-parole period of nine months.
Carr broke into four south-west agriculture stores last year by cutting through external cyclone fencing and then cutting into the building itself or forcing doors.
Once inside the buildings he stole Cydectin drench or similar products.
The burglaries and thefts occurred at Koroit's AG Warehouse on April 11, Derrinallum's Gorst Rural on May 2, Hamilton Produce between May 27 and 30, and Elders Hamilton between June 19 and 22.
The court heard he also broke into Portland equipment supplier Blackwoods and stole high-end power tools.
The total value of the stolen items exceeded $100,000.
Carr came to police attention after attempting to sell some of the cattle drench products on eBay.
A subsequent police raid on August 9 uncovered some of the products, as well as property stolen in two Portland burglaries.
Carr was not charged in relation to those break-ins.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said Carr attended the commercial properties with "some degree" of planning, sophistication and persistence.
He said the crimes caused a feeling of unease in small communities.
At the time of the offending Carr had not long been released from jail for burglaries and thefts.
Mr Lethbridge said that was "really aggravating".
He said Carr's lawyer Xavier Farrelly "rightly conceded this was serious and repeat offending".
"It involved a degree of planning and the use of tools to break into various premises which were plainly targeted," he said.
"Some of the stolen items were recovered, notwithstanding the theft of over $100,000 of property through burglary is a serious matter."
Carr has served 97 days in custody on remand.
