Emergency services attend two-car crash at notorious intersection

Emergency services have attended a two-car crash at a notorious intersection in Warrnambool's CBD.
Warrnambool police Constable Lana Cook said the driver of a Subaru was travelling south along Banyan Street on Friday about 11.10am.
"It was to turn right onto Raglan Parade," Constable Cook said.
"A car on Raglan Parade was heading north, straight through the intersection, and the car turning didn't give way."
Constable Cook said the vehicles collided.
No-one was injured.
She said Fire Rescue Victoria was called to the scene but was not required.
Constable Cook said it took an hour to clear the incident.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesman said paramedics attended but no emergency medical care or transport was required.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
