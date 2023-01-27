West Warrnambool captain Ben Threlfall will notch a significant milestone on Saturday against Allansford-Panmure but says he is firmly focused on the task at hand.
The decorated skipper plays his 200th senior game for his boyhood club but will be treating it as any other match as the sixth-placed Panthers aim to down the fourth-placed Gators.
"It's a good milestone to reach but it's just going to be another game," he said.
"It's a pretty important game for the club as well.
"The focus is to get a win, it'll make the milestone more special."
The 26-year-old has played his entire cricket career with the Panthers, making his senior division four back in 2009-10.
The top-order batter made his division one debut just a few years later and has been part of the furniture since, plundering thousands of runs. He listed playing alongside his elder brother and West Warrnambool legends like brothers Leigh and Simon Johnson, Mick Edmonds and Luke Gannon as memories he would treasure.
"I've got an older brother Michael, I got to play with him for a few years so that was pretty special," he said.
"I got to play with some of the club's best players.
"Looking back at that it's pretty special, I got to learn a lot just watching them plan and how they go about it."
The star batter said the relationships he'd developed were why he'd stuck around for so long.
"That's the main reason you play cricket is to enjoy it and play with your mates," he said.
Threlfall tasted premiership success early in his career when the Panthers claimed the 2013-14 flag.
His stand out individual year came last season when he clinched the Brebner Cup, awarded to Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's division one player of the year.
He amassed a competition-high 454 runs across the regular season at an average of 56.75.
Threlfall said the premiership success was the highlight of his journey so far but admitted he would savour winning one now, more than before.
"I think winning one early on in my career was pretty special but you probably don't appreciate at the time how hard they can be to win," he said.
"I think now, playing for nine years without winning a flag it motivates you even more to win another one."
With the finals berths extended to a top-six this season, the youth-laden Panthers are on track to feature in the post-season with five matches to play.
"We haven't had much success of late so I think our main focus is to make sure we keep improving and are playing finals," Threlfall said.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
