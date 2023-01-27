Police to ramp up testing after middle-aged drivers caught in operation

Two drivers will be without their licences for a considerable time after being caught at 137km/h and refusing a drug blood test.
South-west police road safety adviser Senior Sergeant Matt Wheeler said all available police members across the region were taking part in Operation Amity during the Australia Day long weekend, through until midnight on Sunday.
He said that on Thursday a 48-year-old Warrnambool man had his vehicle impounded for a month, attracting towing and storage fees of more than $1200, after recording a positive preliminary drug test.
The man refused to accompany police for a blood drug test after a random intercept.
He will be charged on summons and appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court at a later date.
On Wednesday a 62-year-old Melbourne man was intercepted in a 100km/h zone near Camperdown travelling at 137km/h.
Sergeant Craig Merry said Camperdown police received a complaint from a member of the public about a vehicle driving at speed along the Princes Highway.
He said soon after Camperdown police members clocked the vehicle heading west along the Princes Highway at 137km/h in 100 zone east of Camperdown about 3pm Wednesday.
The driver was fined $693 fine and will be suspended from driving for six months.
"Information from the public is vital. All drivers on the roads are safer if a speeding and/or erratic driver is removed from behind the steering wheel," Sergeant Merry said.
"There were five other speed fines issued on Wednesday, mostly just over 110km/h along both the Princes Highway and the Cobden-Stonyford Road."
Meanwhile a 20-year-old Port fairy P-plater was caught Friday morning drink driving in Killarney.
'"Another drink driver was detected this morning just before 9am as the young male drove his grandparents into Warrnambool," a police spokesman said.
"After some glasses of wine and bottles of beer last night, followed by a short sleep, the young man headed off to buy his new car, with his elderly grandparents on board.
"Unfortunately he hadn't allowed enough time for the alcohol to get out of his system.
"An alcohol reading of 0.057 was detected at about 9.40 this morning, meaning a fixed penalty notice was issued for more than $500, coupled with a licence cancellation of six months," he said.
Senior Sergeant Wheeler said in general that driver behaviour seemed "quite good" during the early stages of the long weekend operation with preliminary breath testing sites conducted at Warrnambool and Terang.
"There was very unfortunately a single-vehicle collision which resulted in the death of a 24-year-old Moutajup man early on Thursday morning," he said.
"Investigations into the cause of the collision are continuing with speeding and alcohol being look at as possible contributing factors.
"We are really going to ramp up our alcohol and drug testing in the coming days."
Senior Sergeant Wheeler said there had been three serious single-vehicle collisions in the past fews days, resulting in the fatality at Moutajup and the death of Panmure 65-year-old resident Reg Dumesny in a rollover along the Timboon-Port Campbell Road about 3.30pm Sunday.
On Sunday morning a Penola man aged about 30 failed to negotiate a right-hand bend along the Heywood-Woolsthorpe Road about 10.30am and rolled his cattle truck.
That resulted in 29 Angus cows, worth about $90,000, having to be euthanised.
"Single vehicle collisions are always a concern. We ask drivers to take all possible care," Senior Sergeant Wheeler said.
"Very shortly we will be starting Operation Tremor, which will again target young drivers and alcohol consumption, particularly in country and rural areas."
The operation is similar to Operation Response, which was launched last year after the deaths of four mostly young people at Berrybank, Cobden and Dixie in two months between June 5 and August 5.
Another five people - two men and three women - were taken to hospitals for assessment and treatment after those collisions.
