The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Updated

A 62-year-old man was clocked on radar at 137km/h on the Princes Highway near Camperdown

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 27 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police to ramp up testing after middle-aged drivers caught in operation

Two drivers will be without their licences for a considerable time after being caught at 137km/h and refusing a drug blood test.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.