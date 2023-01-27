QUIRKY imported galloper Extra Elusive gets his chance to put in a forward showing for Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde at Moonee Valley on Saturday.
Extra Elusive is lining up for this third Australian start for Wilde in a $150,000 race over 2500 metres after being trained in England by Roger Charlton. The eight-year-old has run seventh at his two Australian starts.
"I'm expecting a better run from Extra Elusive on Saturday," Wilde told The Standard.
"He was not the easiest horse to manage when he came here. He had a few tricks. It usually takes a bit of time for the imported horses to adjust to our training methods. Extra Elusive has been a work in progress.
"He's raced himself into a bit of fitness and I think he should show us a bit of improvement in the 2500-metre race compared to races over 1600 and 1700 metres which he's run over at this two Australian starts.
"I think he'll be a better horse with this preparation behind him."
Talented jockey Michael Dee has been booked for the ride on Extra Elusive who is a $41 chance with bookmakers in the early betting markets.
Warrnambool trainers Lindsey Smith, Matthew Williams, Maddie Raymond, Adam Chambers and Daniel Bowman have runners on the nine-event program.
Raymond saddles up her handy mare Turaath in the $350,000 group two Australian Stakes while Smith accepted with Austrata and Bold Bourbon in a 2040-metre race.
Mi Rock Aly takes her place in a 1600-metre race for Williams alongside Bowman's Strawberry Moon.
The speedy Glenferrie Girl carries the hopes of the Chambers stable in a race over 1000 metres.
