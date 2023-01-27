The Standard
Home/News/Browse extra

Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde expecting better run from Extra Elusive at Moonee Valley

By Tim Auld
Updated January 27 2023 - 11:59am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Symon Wilde is expecting a better run from Extra Elusive at Moonee Valley. Picture by Sean McKenna

QUIRKY imported galloper Extra Elusive gets his chance to put in a forward showing for Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde at Moonee Valley on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.