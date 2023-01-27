A coroner has recommended Corangamite Shire Council review a floodway over Curdies River after the death of a 20-year-old farmhand in 2021.
Nina Barake was reported missing after leaving her Simpson home on June 9 that year to drive 30 minutes to work at Glenfyne.
Her body was located in her Toyota Hilux utility in floodwaters off Maddens Bridge Road two days later.
Her four dogs, Magic, Skye, Tammy and Toni were also located deceased in the vehicle.
Melbourne-based coroner David Ryan this week released his findings into Ms Barake's death.
He said the woman was warmly remembered as a "fun-loving, caring and adventurous young woman".
"I convey my sincere condolences to Nina's family for their loss," Mr Ryan said.
The coroner concluded Ms Barake's vehicle became buoyant in floodwater on Maddens Bridge Road and was washed off the floodway and downstream into Curdies River.
Ms Barake was unable to exit her submerged vehicle and drowned after the cabin filled with water, he said.
He said he was satisfied Ms Barake misjudged the strength of the floodwaters and the depth her vehicle would become buoyant.
Mr Ryan said warning signs and depth indicators at the location were appropriate, clear and visible.
"This tragic case provides a salutary reminder to the community of the dangers of crossing floodways when they are covered by water," he said.
"Vehicles can become buoyant driving through water at a relatively shallow depth. This can occur even with experienced drivers in vehicles built for off-road conditions."
In his findings, Mr Ryan recommended the shire review the floodway to consider "the feasibility, safety and utility of other construction options or enhancements, in light of the traffic use and frequency of flooding".
He said that on October 14 last year Corangamite mayor Ruth Gstrein echoed a plea by the SES for people not to drive through floodwaters and referred to research which found that just 15 centimetres of slow-flowing floodwater was powerful enough to move a small car.
The coroner said that on June 9, 2021, Ms Barake sent a photo of floodwaters on Timboon-Colac Road to her father Joseph at 8.25am.
An hour later a local farmer observed the indicators at the Maddens Bridge Road showed a flood level of about 1.5 to 1.6 metres.
He made the observation while assisting a male motorist whose car had become submerged while attempting to cross the floodway.
He didn't see Ms Barake's car at that time.
The farmer said in the 26 years he'd lived at the property, there were about 15 occasions where a car had been washed off the bridge or he had to tow it out.
When Ms Barake failed to attend work, her manager notified her parents.
At 4.15pm her father observed a depth of two metres at the floodway.
Ms Barake was found deceased in her vehicle on June 11.
