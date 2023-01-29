Regional Victoria is a much cheaper place to educate a child than Melbourne, a new survey says, but school costs are taking up an increasing share of household income.
Among the four Warrnambool schools offering secondary education, two sat above the statewide average, and two sat below.
The cost of education index produced by Futurity Investment Group surveyed more than 2200 parents with school-aged children across Australia to tally the cost of sending a child through 13 years of school.
For regional Victoria, it found a 13-year government school education would cost $75,217 on average, while in the Catholic sector parents would pay $165,262, and parents opting for independent schools would have to set aside $208,057 from Prep to 12.
The analysis covered school tuition fees, but also "auxiliary costs" like school books, uniforms, excursions, music lessons, electronic devices and outside tuition.
The survey found school fees were rising across all educational sectors and Futurity Investment Group executive Kate Hill said fees had outstripped inflation by nearly 100 per cent over the past decade.
"More than ever, the costs associated with education are placing more of a burden on Australian families, who are already stretched by the spiralling cost of living and rising interest rates," she said.
"With less discretionary money to spend, it's going to be a challenge for some families to pay for education."
The survey found while Melbourne was the most expensive capital city for a government education, regional Victoria was bang on the Australian average, cheaper than South Australia and NSW, but dearer than Queensland and Western Australia.
But breaking down the individual costs showed Warrnambool's government secondary schools, Warrnambool College and Brauer College, were cheaper than the average for regional Victoria.
Warrnambool College listed its "curriculum contribution" for VCE at $565, which included school and electronic equipment, plus another $150 for things like first aid, lockers, wellbeing and maintenance services. By contrast the survey found the Victorian average was well over $1000 for the same amenities.
Costs at Brauer College were even cheaper for year 12, with a $320 curriculum fee as well as $150 for non-curricular services.
Both schools listed a range of optional extra fees for things like music lessons, camps, excursions and outdoor education, which ended up being more expensive than the compulsory school fees.
The survey found tuition fees comprised only around five per cent of the total cost of a government education in regional Victoria, but it was a different story for Catholic schools, where fees made up around a quarter of the total cost.
In 2022 Emmanuel College charged a "global fee" of $4932 for years 7-12, which included tuition fees as well as IT levies and school camps, but didn't include things like textbooks, uniforms or music lessons.
This was more expensive than the regional Victorian average, where the same costs came in at less than $3000.
The survey found independent schools were not only the most expensive educational option for parents, but they were also the option where tuition fees comprised the lion's share of the total cost, 55 per cent.
The average tuition fee for independent schools in regional Victoria was $3382. At Warrnambool's independent school, King's College, years 9-12 cost $6600 per year.
The survey also found parents were spending large amounts on outside tuition each year, with even regional Victorian government school parents spending more than $1000 on average, while for Catholic school parents it was $2475 and independent school parents $1767.
All the schools mentioned in this article were contacted by The Standard for comment.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
