Two cars in a Warrnambool Carolyn Crescent driveway were searched overnight Thursday with a leopard print wallet stolen.
Detective Acting Sergeant Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the vehicles were parked in a driveway when they were entered about midnight Thursday.
"Someone has rifled through them and taken a leopard print wallet containing personal papers and cards," he said.
"Residents reported seeing a tall male, wearing long socks, shorts and a puffy jacket in the area about that time.
"Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area, or who has knowledge about the offending, is requested to contact the Warrnambool police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
The theft of the wallet happened after three cars were stolen in Warrnambool during recent days.
A white 2012 Holden Commodore station wagon - registration plate number YWU-459 - was stolen from a Hopetoun Road address driveway between 7pm Wednesday and 6.30am Thursday.
Between 9pm Tuesday and 8am Wednesday a white 2002 Mitsubishi Verada - registration QDB-773 - was stolen from the front yard of a Mortlake Road address.
These vehicles are still missing.
There was also a burglary committed at Jackman Avenue in central Warrnambool overnight Monday.
Keys and a car were stolen from Clonmel Court off Connemara Road in north Warrnambool on Saturday night, an Eddington Street home was raided on Friday night and an address in Laverock Road was hit during the first couple of weeks of January.
A Ford Falcon XR6 was recovered with minor damage on Monday morning.
Jewellery, including bracelets, rings, earrings, gold chains, watches , a digital camera and vacuum cleaner were taken from the other homes.
Police have also asked neighbours to check their CCTV footage, there are persons of interest and footage may help possibly eliminate suspects.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.