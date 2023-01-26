The Standard
Police say a tall male, wearing long socks, a puffy jacket and shorts was seen in the area at the time

By Andrew Thomson
January 27 2023 - 9:19am
A leopard print wallet, similar to this file image, was stolen from a car in Carolyn Crescent about midnight Thursday.

Two cars in a Warrnambool Carolyn Crescent driveway were searched overnight Thursday with a leopard print wallet stolen.

