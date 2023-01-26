The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Warm weather and north winds expected on Saturday across the south-west

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 27 2023 - 8:42am, first published 8:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Landowners are being asked to check old burn offs and bonfires are completely extinguished with warm weather and north winds tipped for Saturday.

Residents and landowners are being warned to check burn offs with warm weather and north winds expected on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.