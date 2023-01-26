Residents and landowners are being warned to check burn offs with warm weather and north winds expected on Saturday.
The Bureau Of Meteorology is tipping north winds and daytime top temperatures between 27 and 33 degrees across the south-west.
Detective Sergeant Mark James, of the Hamilton police crime investigation unit, said a fire at Branxholme on Wednesday was sparked from an old burn off or bonfire.
"It's timely to remind residents and landowners to turn over old burnoffs or bonfires with hot weather on the way," he said.
"These burn offs, which were done before the fire restrictions came in, can remain warm and active.
"We're asking people to turn over the ashes, check to see if they are still hot and if needed drench them with water.
"Go and have a look, make sure they are safe - that's the message."
Detective Sergeant James said the Branxholme grass fire was sparked by old ashes.
"There's plenty of long dry grass about and it only takes a spark to ignite a grass fire, especially on a north wind day when temperatures are head into the 30s and higher," he said.
"We've had a number of fires start this way in the past couple of years, so we're asking residents and landowners to check and make sure their old burn offs are safe.
"In the past these fires have got away and caused major headaches and major fires. It's incumbent on property owners to make sure these old burn offs are safe," he said.
