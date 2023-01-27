A favourite of mine Max Dumesny claimed his third and last classic. But did the crowd give Max the biggest roar that Sunday night? The 2004 classic B-Main produced an astonishing reaction from the fans when a 22-year-old Erin Crocker from Massachusetts swept to the lead with a couple of laps remaining. With the chequered flag about to be waved, countryman Travis Rilat, assured of an A-Main place, attempted to slide under the mid-track running Crocker. Rilat slid upwards, knocked Crocker into the fence and her race was done. Rilat refused to go to the rear of the field for the re-start, the crowd booed and even legendary American Jack Hewitt described his antics as embarrassing. The race was declared without further racing because of Rilat's stubbornness, which meant Crocker was classified a finisher and therefore created history becoming the first and only woman to make the A-Main. During a lengthy stewards hearing the fans chanted "Erin, Erin, Erin" before confirmation of her qualification. Rilat from the back of his transporter told me: "Tell them not to hate me. Tell them to love me."