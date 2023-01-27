The Standard
Home/News/Local News

50 years of memories from Premier Speedway's Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic

Greg Best
By Greg Best
Updated January 27 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 50th South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic will undoubtedly produce some memorable moments. The previous 49 editions of the race have produced crazy, wonderful, classic memories.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Best

Greg Best

Editor

Greg Best is The Standard's editor. He has 30 years' experience as a journalist.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.