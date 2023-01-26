The Standard
Charity luncheon named Moyne Shire Council Community Event of the Year

By Ben Silvester
Updated January 26 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 3:50pm
Marg Byron, Sue Saul, Jenny McCosh, Caron Von Bibra, Frances Dalton, Shirley Moore and Mary McIlroy are dressed to the nines as they enjoy the 2022 Heather Holcombe Melbourne Cup Luncheon.

A charity luncheon that turned into a Port Fairy institution has been recognised on Australia Day after being named Moyne Shire Council Community Event of the Year.

