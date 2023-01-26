A charity luncheon that turned into a Port Fairy institution has been recognised on Australia Day after being named Moyne Shire Council Community Event of the Year.
The Heather Holcombe Melbourne Cup Luncheon ran for the 21st year in November 2022 and mayor Karen Foster paid tribute to the event for providing "vital support to not only our local health service, but also national cancer charities."
The lunch began as the brainchild of Sarah and Christopher Holcombe, then just 18 and 15 years old, after they lost their mother Heather to cancer just days after her 40th birthday.
Heather Holcombe's sister-in-law Julie Holcombe said it was an incredible gesture by two grieving children and had served to "keep Heather's memory alive for all the right reasons".
"She was a larger than life character and loved a party, but she also loved giving back to the community, so it was the perfect thing to do," Ms Holcombe said.
"Melbourne Cup was very close to her birthday, and she died the following week, so it seemed fitting to do it on that day."
The annual event raises funds for local palliative care and has collected nearly $200,000 over the years, also contributing to worthy causes like Peter's Project and the McGrath Foundation. But the bulk of the funds have gone into the palliative care service at Moyne Health in Port Fairy.
"We've decked out a room at the local hospital like a 5 star motel room which we've called the Heather Holcombe room," Ms Holcombe said. "It makes such a difference to people not to be staring at blank walls."
"But we're not the heroes in this. All the local businesses are generous to a fault with their time and money, so without the local community we wouldn't be here."
