Talented Brierly-Christ Church youngster Jacob Murphy says winning a premiership with his mates and contributing personally is a feeling which won't leave him anytime soon.
The Bulls clinched the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association under 17 boys twenty20 premiership on Thursday, outlasting a brave Dennington in a thrilling run chase at Allansford Recreation Reserve.
After winning the toss and batting, the Bulls posted 7-130 off the back of a class knock from young gun Matt Gome (49 off 41 balls), with the Dogs held to 9-121 despite a strong start to the chase.
Murphy, who provided a crucial cameo of 14 with the bat as well as two vital wickets as the Dogs were surging was awarded the player of the match medal for his instrumental performance during some of the hottest parts of the game.
"It feels great, everyone did the job, we all played well and got it done in the end. It's a good feeling," he said after the match.
"It means a lot finishing it off and doing my role and getting it done."
The emerging all-rounder said it was a "confidence booster" for the team for the remainder of the season who are chasing further silverware.
"It boosts the team's confidence a lot and mine as well. I haven't been that confidence this season with the bat and the ball and it has helped a lot."
He added there was a special bond between the players who are supportive of one another.
"It's great playing with these boys, they're awesome and few of them are going to the next level which is great," he said.
Proud coach Zac Brooks said the group turned in a mature performance on the day.
"I was happy with our batting performance, 130 was a great score and with the amount of really good quality bowlers they have I was happy with how they went about it," he said.
"We won the toss and the ground was a little bit wet so I was really happy to win the toss and go on and bat first."
The Bulls mentor said there was plenty of tense moments and never really felt comfortable but backed his group in to get the job done.
"I was certainly nervous all the way through our bowling innings because they have a really strong top-five, but we kept on fighting despite them getting a few good partnerships and we probably lost our heads a little bit but we switched on again and took a few wickets when it mattered," he said.
"We do have three really good quality players who are playing division one with me but as I said to them, talent alone won't win us the game, it's the little one-percenters like 'Murph' getting a few key wickets, or those who didn't bat or bowl, their fielding was really strong.
"It was a whole team effort."
