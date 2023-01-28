Rising cost of living pressures drove Corangamite Shire councillors to reconsider its ban on roadside firewood collection at its recent monthly meeting.
However, all options came to no avail.
The shire's Roadside Firewood Collection Policy prohibits collection due to the risk it poses to users, collectors, the council and also the environment when the use of personal protection equipment or appropriate traffic management is not enforced.
But two alternative options were on the table on Tuesday night at the January council meeting.
These included permitting it under a permit system or setting up a firewood collection depot.
Community safety and resilience coordinator Belinda Bennett said an insurer was consulted.
She said the council's insurance would not cover a third party collecting firewood.
It would also require a permit system and the conditions of which would prove "impracticable".
Councillors were told a depot would not only require extensive resources but would position the council in competition with firewood collectors.
As such, Ms Bennett recommended maintaining the prohibition.
She said it was the lowest risk option - not only for the council but also for the community from a public safety standpoint.
The position was backed by all councillors.
Coastal ward councillor Jamie Vogels said there was room for possible change in the future.
"Given the cost of energy especially to heat the home at the moment this policy was highlighted for extra scrutiny," he said.
"This policy first came in about 2015 when the state government removed itself from any liability for roadside wood collection, this shifted the cost burden onto council for insurance and management costs," Cr Vogels said.
"Unfortunately this report highlights the reasons changing the policy is not financially beneficial.
"... in my personal opinion the council roads that have minimal usage could safely - with a permit - be allowed firewood collection, which would be a low risk to council.
"There are a lot of roads which barely see a car so with a bit more work done into it we could see if there is an opportunity in the future," Cr Vogels said.
Cr Vogels said residents could still collect firewood from state forests and crown land.
A permit from the Forest Fire Management Authority is required to do this.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
