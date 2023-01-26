A south-west shire has become the first in the region to open Australia Day with a ceremony dedicated to reflecting on the country's Indigenous people and past.
Moyne Shire Council held its Ngootyoong Laka, Ngootyoong Yana event on Thursday morning - a ceremony to honour the region's Indigenous history while remembering the pain caused by colonisation - at Port Fairy's Indigenous Massacres Memorial.
The event began with a smoking ceremony and welcome to country before some of the region's Indigenous leaders shared their stories and reflections on the controversial public holiday.
Gunditjmara-Kirrae Whurrong man Brett Clarke, speaking first at the event, said January 26 marked a day of invasion and survival for Indigenous people.
"When colonisation arrived it wasn't long before we felt the sting - the sickness, the illnesses, the viruses that they brought," he said.
"It wasn't long before we were fed their poison. It wasn't long before we felt the sting of their gun."
But he said the day also allowed for the collective processing of the country's dark past which was necessary to move forward.
"It's a day of reflection. We have to let the truth be known," he said.
"There are many, many dreadful stories all across this beautiful country. It's time that we learn these stories. That's how we move forward together."
Second speaker Peek Whurrong elder Uncle Rob Lowe said the date served as a reflection day on the trauma of growing up on a mission station - reserves where Indigenous people were forcibly relocated.
"Not many people would know or understand what it was like growing up in a mission station," he said.
"The authorities ... tormented our families."
He said the oppression he faced was seen clearly in his treatment when he was confirmed as an Australian citizen.
"(When) we became Australian citizens but never received any certificate," he said.
"All we got was abuse. When we put in for a house in Warrnambool, the people on that particular street took out a petition against us."
But Uncle Rob said the public holiday and ceremonies similar to the one hosted by Moyne Shire gave Indigenous people a chance to meaningfully share their experiences.
"These are our stories, this is my story, this is what we lived through, this is what we witnessed," he said.
"These are the stories that we have to tell because no one would know what it was like growing up on the mission stations in this area."
Port Fairy's Ngootyoong Laka, Ngootyoong Yana event - which translates to 'walking and talking with respect' in Peek Whurrong language - was held in concert with Moyne Shire's citizenship ceremony in Koroit.
New Australian citizen Marlon Bolauitan said it was a "great privilege" to be naturalised at the ceremony.
"Becoming an Australian citizen is not only a great opportunity for me but for my wife and child as well and their future," he said.
Mr Bolauitan said the large focus on Indigenous history at the shire's events had helped him understand the significance of First Nations people to the country.
Indigenous Australians were the first inhabitants of the land and were an important part of the country's history.
"I understand Aboriginal people were the first people in Australia," he said.
"I heard one of the stories (about the massacre of Indigenous Australians) in Port Fairy which was very sad.
"I feel sorry for those victims. I understand we have to pay respect to the elders."
Moyne Shire Council mayor Karen Foster said it was wonderful to have two ceremonies for both reflection and celebration of the day.
"It's wonderful to welcome new citizens (and) come together to celebrate the community achievements of some of our Australians of the Year," she said.
"But it's also a really respectful celebration that takes account of the fact that it means so many different things to different people."
Cr Foster said she thought holding Port Fairy's dedicated Indigenous event was important to the shire's aims of honouring Australia Day in an inclusive way.
"In the past, I've been a staunch advocate for changing the date but in all honesty, having conversations with (2023 Moyne Shire Australia Day Ambassador) Shane Howard has really changed my view around that," she said.
"Rather than having two separate days, I can see the magic and the beauty in bringing everyone together for one unified day where ... we all mark the day in whatever way is meaningful for each person.
"In sharing those stories and in acknowledging our shared history, perhaps that's going to pave the way for us to come together and move forward."
