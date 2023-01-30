The state government needs to take urgent action to reduce bushfires, according to Member for Western Victoria Bev McArthur.
She has called for the installation of underground powerlines across the state.
"We should see the approaching 40th anniversary of the Ash Wednesday bushfires as a warning against complacency," Mrs McArthur said.
"Bushfires in Australia have always been with us and always will be, but we can and must take action to reduce their frequency and mitigate the damage to lives and property they cause."
Mrs McArthur said she was a huge proponent of underground electrical power distribution, which was one of the key recommendations of the 2009 Royal Commission.
"Four of the eight major fires on Ash Wednesday were caused by electrical assets, yet still in 2009 five of the eleven biggest - including the Kilmore East outbreak which killed 119 - arose from electrical equipment," she said.
"Even now, after an exhaustive Royal Commission process which dedicated an entire chapter to powerlines infrastructure, not all recommendations have been implemented.
"I have repeatedly criticised Ministers for their lack of ambition on this - with a climate and fire risk like ours we should be world-leaders in undergrounding power, yet Victoria is still failing to deliver even the bare minimum."
Mrs McArthur said it should be a top priority in suburbs and towns.
"It will be popular, not just a benefit to visual amenity, local retail business, property values - but also environmentally, stopping the destruction of tree canopies, preventing power pole accidents and removing ongoing pole maintenance," she said.
"We can already look around the world - or indeed at any new housing estates in Victoria - and see how much better developments which ditch overhead cables look."
A state government spokeswoman said it was reducing the bushfire risk of powerlines, through its $750 million Powerline Bushfire Safety Program - the biggest powerline safety program anywhere in Australia.
"We're also supporting private property owners to underground powerlines in high bushfire risk areas as part of our $5 million Private Overhead Electric Line Scheme and implementing rapid earth fault current limiters," she said.
