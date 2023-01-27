While most speedway fans love to be front and centre when their favourite drivers take to the track, Jeff Vick is more comfortable in the pits.
It's where he spent many hours as a crew member for his father Ralph Vick when he was younger.
Mr Vick's father was well-known for being one of the first drivers to bring a hotrod to the city - a Ford Mustang.
His mother June also raced and was "a very good driver".
Mr Vick has fond memories of being a member of his father's pit crew.
"We won a number of fairly big races back in the day," he said,
When he turned 16, Mr Vick's father bought him a car and he went on to win a Victorian title.
However, he soon discovered he was more comfortable in a behind-the-scenes role.
"I realised I enjoyed being a crew chief more than I did being a driver," Mr Vick said.
His next opportunity would deliver some of the best memories of his life.
"I met Max Dumesny at trade school and I started helping him out," Mr Vick said.
"We're still friends and we've done some extraordinary things together."
Mr Vick travelled to the US with Dumesny in 1985, which proved to be a very successful trip for the champion driver.
He won the Race of the States, cementing his position as one of the best sprintcar drivers in the world.
Over the years, Mr Vick has been crew chief for a number of successful sprintcar drivers including Phil Johnson, Danny Smith and Stephen Bell.
He is looking forward to attending the 50th Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic at what has become his second home for many years - Premier Speedway.
The 64-year-old said there were not many years he had missed the event.
"There's not many we would have missed," Mr Vick said.
"It was my dad's life and mum loved it as well."
Mr Vick was handed down his father's collection of programs and memorabilia.
He continues to add to the collection and his father's legacy.
The annual event is also a must on the calendar for Amy Stewart and Shaun O'Hara.
The couple volunteered their time to help with setting up at the event on Thursday with their daughter Indi, 3.
They hail from Sydney but have been on the road travelling since the end of 2020.
"We come to the classic every single year," Ms Stewart said.
"I'm originally from Mount Gambier and I used to come with my family as a kid."
Ms Stewart said the annual event was now a family reunion of sorts.
"My brother drives down from Sydney, we've got cousins from Shepparton who come and my dad comes from Mount Gambier," she said.
"We love it."
The trio has no plans to call one city home in the near future.
But one thing is certain - they will be back for the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic in 2024.
"We just love coming - there's nothing like it," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.