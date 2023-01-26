The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool's Kevin Thwaites decades-long support of Premier Speedway

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated January 26 2023 - 7:01pm, first published 3:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Kevin Thwaites has painted the Premier Speedway sign at the Allansford track for 10 years, taking over from the late Terry Gillin. Picture by Sean McKenna

Kevin Thwaites attended Allansford's Premier Speedway as a spectator many moons ago and walked out a volunteer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.