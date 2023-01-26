Kevin Thwaites attended Allansford's Premier Speedway as a spectator many moons ago and walked out a volunteer.
The Warrnambool man said he had a lot of friends who enjoyed motorsport and they "conned" him into helping out "here and there".
Now, Mr Thwaites is at the stadium year-round doing "basically everything but maintenance of the track".
"I do the gardening, the whipper-snipping, and the setting up for every event. Putting out the flags, things like that," he said.
"I'm here all the time."
I'm here all the time.- Kevin Thwaites
Mr Thwaites has painted the words 'Premier Speedway' onto the concrete fence around the track for the last 10 years, taking over from his good friend Terry Gillin who lost his battle with cancer in 2013.
"Terry was another guy who talked me into helping out," Mr Thwaites said.
"When he died I just kept doing it. It takes me about two days."
Mr Thwaites said he had been around "for a long time" and recalled when drivers raced in wingless TQs (three-quarter midgets), which he said were now largely a historic affair.
He said there was a "good crew" at the speedway and he enjoyed the social aspect of the events.
Mr Thwaites said there were a lot of good stories from his decades-long involvement in speedway, most of which he said he "better not share".
He said a highlight was watching the glory days of triple Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic winner Max Dumesny in the early 1990s.
"My parents were really good friends with Max's parents, Lorraine and Stewart," he said.
Another highlight for Mr Thwaites was helping out in the pits.
"That was always good but I've got health issues so have stopped that," he said.
"I am actually backpedalling a bit. This might be my last year (volunteering at speedway) but who knows?"
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.