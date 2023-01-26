The Standard
Home/News/Local News

New Australian citizen thrilled to call city home

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated January 26 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 12:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Punam Basyal was thrilled to become an Australian citizen at the city's official function on Thursday. Picture by Sean McKenna

Warrnambool inducted 20 new Australian citizens on Thursday - 21 on a technicality.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.