Summer is heating up as two central Warrnambool homes go under the hammer in the first auctions for 2023.
A four-bedroom home at 64 Merrivale Drive will be auctioned off by Ray White Warrnambool with a buyer range of $600,000-$660,000.
The agency describes the modern home as being in a premier location and just minutes from the beach and Warrnambool's CBD.
Each of its bedrooms have walk-in-robes, with the master featuring a large ensuite with a double vanity and separate toilet.
It has an open-plan-style living and kitchen, and a second lounge providing extra space for the whole family.
Inspections open on Saturday from 9.30am, with the house being auctioned off at 10am.
Next up is a centrally-located red brick three-bedroom home at 1 Wildwood Crescent, which has an expected sale price of $550,000-$580,000.
It's the first auction of the year for Harris and Wood Real Estate, which said it was rare for a home to be available in such a "fabulous central location".
The home is close to Warrnambool College, Reid Oval and the Warrnambool Bowls Club.
The "beautifully presented" home has polished floorboards throughout, high ceilings, a renovated kitchen, and separate dining and living areas.
The garage, big enough to be used as storage, is newly constructed.
Inspections open on Saturday at 10.30am with the home going under the hammer at 11am.
