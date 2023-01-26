The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

A 67-year-old man has been charged and will appear in court on May 1

AT
By Andrew Thomson
January 26 2023 - 12:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cannabis plants and hydroponic set-up found in police raid

A 67-year-old Barongarook man has been charged with drug offences after seven immature cannabis plants were found at his home during a police raid.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.