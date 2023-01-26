Cannabis plants and hydroponic set-up found in police raid

A 67-year-old Barongarook man has been charged with drug offences after seven immature cannabis plants were found at his home during a police raid.
Detective Senior Constable Mick Palmer, of the Colac police crime investigation unit, said officers executed a search warrant at a Barongarook address, south of Colac, on Thursday morning.
They found a small hydroponic set-up and seven small cannabis plants.
The resident was arrested, interviewed, charged and bailed to appear in the Colac Magistrates Court on May 1.
He was charged with cultivating and possessing cannabis.
Detective Senior Constable Palmer said information from the public had led to the application for a search warrant.
"Anyone with information about drugs or any other serious crime is requested to contact their local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," he said.
