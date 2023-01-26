The Standard
Koroit's Alistair McCosh wins Moyne Shire Council Citizen of the Year

Ben Silvester
Ben Silvester
January 26 2023
Koroit community leader and head of Deakin University's Warrnambool campus Alistair McCosh has been named Moyne Shire Council's Citizen of the Year. Picture by Sean McKenna

Koroit's Alistair McCosh says he's always wanted the best for his community and he believed had a duty get involved.

