West Warrnambool product Fletcher Cozens continues fine season with second century for Geelong on weekend

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated January 26 2023 - 11:13am, first published 10:00am
Warrnambool and District product Fletcher Cozens crunched his second century of the season.

Emerging Warrnambool and District Cricket Association product Fletcher Cozens understands he needs to be grasping his chances when elevated to Geelong's higher grades for the remainder of the Victorian Premier Cricket season.

