Emerging Warrnambool and District Cricket Association product Fletcher Cozens understands he needs to be grasping his chances when elevated to Geelong's higher grades for the remainder of the Victorian Premier Cricket season.
The Hawkesdale-based batsman, who has West Warrnambool listed as his home club, crunched an eye-catching 138 against Essendon in the previous round for the Cats' third XI, coming from 127 balls and featuring 13 fours and six sixes.
The left-hander has a known appetite for centuries - it's his second century of the season in the thirds this season and third overall since joining the Premier club in 2021/22 from just 17 innings.
He said while it was pleasing to be making runs he was focusing on pushing up the grades into the seconds where he had featured four times already this season.
"I'd been a bit up and down before the Christmas break, but it's great to start the year (2023) off well - there is a bit of frustration to be honest to be in and out of the twos and threes, but I've had my opportunities (in the twos) and haven't grasped them real well," he said.
"Hopefully I can now start to take my chances whenever the next opportunity comes and grab it with both hands. I've missed out due to the make-up of the team a bit too and at times with the side I haven't quite fitted in, but they're telling me to just keep banging down the door, be hungry and the opportunities will come in the twos."
The former Victorian underage representative player said he was enjoying more opportunities to immerse himself within the Premier system.
"I've been getting down to training a lot more this season and practising on the turf wickets down at Geelong which helps a lot, it's beneficial," he said.
"It's what you play on during the game so it helps go to the next level."
While he conceded he was better suited to the rigours of the long format of the game, the opportunity to play regular white-ball cricket over the past few seasons had changed the way he played.
"I'm naturally a more defensive player where two-day cricket probably suits my game better but in saying that the game is evolving into more of a white ball game so you have to evolve with it," he said.
"It's just about what I can do to win the game for my team, if that means making a big hundred or making 60, that's my focus, winning games for my team and doing whatever it takes."
