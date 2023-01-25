Police are urging members of the public to keep an eye out for two stolen vehicles.
Detective Senior Constable Wayne Ryan, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said a white 2012 Holden Commodore station wagon - registration plate number YWU-459 - was stolen from a Hopetoun Road address driveway between 7pm Wednesday and 6.30am Thursday.
The victims says the vehicle, worth up to $10,000, was locked, there is no evidence of a window being smashed, so it is unknown at this stage how the thief started the wagon.
Between 9pm Tuesday and 8am Wednesday a white 2002 Mitsubishi Verada - registration QDB-773 - was stolen from the front yard of a Mortlake Road address.
The owner left keys in that vehicle, which is worth about $5000.
Detective Senior Constable Ryan appealed for any witnesses, or anyone who has knowledge of the thefts or the current whereabouts of the vehicles, to contact the Warrnambool CIU on 5560 1156 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
"Both of these vehicles are still missing," he said.
"It's timely to remind members of the public to secure their vehicles, never leave keys in them and put all valuables, like sunglasses, cash or electronic items, out of sight," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.