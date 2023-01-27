TWO decades after he died, Arthur Shiells' memory will live on at the annual Koroit Truck Show on Saturday.
His son, Peter Shiells, will be at the show at Victoria Park with his father's 1974 Atkinson Prime Mover.
"I think it's more special because it was my dad's," Peter said.
"He had it, sold it to someone else, then I bought it back from them.
"He passed away 20 years ago so it's a thing to remind me of what he did in the business."
The family has worked in the transport industry for more than 65 years, starting with Peter's grandfather, Bob, in the 1950s, and Arthur in the 1960s, to Peter now.
Bob lived and worked in Winslow, while Arthur lived and worked in Woolsthorpe.
"I have cousins on my aunty's side that are truck drivers so it runs in the family," Peter said. "I've grown up around trucks all my life and followed in the family's footsteps."
Peter was inducted into the National Road Transport Hall of Fame in Alice Springs in 2022. He said throughout the decades the trucks had changed immensely.
"The big differences are from where you sit in the truck to air conditioning, cruise control and the electronic stuff and you notice how much quieter the trucks are in the cabin," Peter said.
"The sleeping area has changed. In the old truck we've got it's like a little sleeping bunker in the back where you only have enough room to roll over, compared to now, I'm driving a 2021 Mack and the difference is huge.
"The antique truck is only 240 horse power and the one I'm driving now is 600 horse power. The differences make you appreciate more what you've got now."
He has been part of the Koroit Truck Show since its inception in 2007, when the truck show was started as the agricultural show couldn't have horses due to an equine influenza outbreak.
Since then, Peter has attended the truck show to "show off" his antique truck and socialise with friends.
"For us, it's about supporting your local area - they support you, so you try to support them back," he said. "We treat it as a bit of a social gathering."
Koroit Truck Show's Graeme Morris said preparations were underway well ahead of schedule.
"We're more organised than usual. The more events you run, the better you get at organising it," he said.
Mr Morris said with not many truck shows in the region, people wanted to "brush off the COVID-19 cobwebs and have a good time".
He said you did not have to drive a truck or be truck-minded to enjoy the show.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
