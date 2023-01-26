Warrnambool will play host to this year's Country Basketball League's South West conference deciders as the Mermaids remain in the hunt to secure a grand final spot.
The men's and women's finals will be held at The Arc on Saturday, February 11, with the women's match kicking off from 5.15pm before the men follow at 8pm.
General manager David Mills said the association was looking forward to staging the event.
The Mermaids secured their final berth last round with the women's top four already set despite one game remaining.
Regular season champions Millicent will play the reigning women's champions and fourth-placed Portland Coasters in the semi-final, while second-placed Mt Gambier will host Warrnambool Mermaids on Saturday, February 4 from 6.30pm South Australian time.
The Mermaids secured a top-four finish with back-to-back wins last round, with Paiyton Noonan (22 points) and new Big V recruit Dakota Crichton (19) starring in their respective wins against Terang and Surfcoast Chargers.
The final home-and-away game of the season will be played this Saturday,with Millicent travelling to Torquay to face the Chargers.
A win by Millicent's men's squad would seal a top-four finish for the Magic and displace Portland Coasters from finals. Ararat, Mt Gambier and Horsham are already guaranteed a place in the men's final series.
