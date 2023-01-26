The Standard
Warrnambool to host Country Basketball League's south west conference finals

Updated January 26 2023 - 8:40pm, first published 5:30pm
Warrnambool Mermaids could play a home CBL grand final at The Arc if they win their semi final on February 4. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Warrnambool will play host to this year's Country Basketball League's South West conference deciders as the Mermaids remain in the hunt to secure a grand final spot.

