The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

There has been an increase of reports of men posing as tradesmen across the south-west

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 25 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 1:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The illegal workers are offering to do asphalting repairs and labouring works.

Police claim there has been an increase in reports of men attending homes within the south-west who are posing as tradesmen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.