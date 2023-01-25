Police claim there has been an increase in reports of men attending homes within the south-west who are posing as tradesmen.
A police spokesman said the men are stating they are available for asphalting repairs and labouring works.
"These men are not qualified tradesmen but are part of a scam who are working illegally," the spokesman said.
"These men mostly have identification from a Southern European country.
"We are warning south-west residents to be very mindful to check the qualifications and identity of such a person if they come to your home to offer their services, or if you are obtaining someone from an ad.
" If there is someone you feel is suspicious of this activity, please make a report through crimestoppers.com.au or ring 1800 333 000," he said.
