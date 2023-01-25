The Standard
Home/News/Local News

The fire is believed to have been started by an angle grinder

AT
By Andrew Thomson
January 25 2023 - 1:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Five CFA crews attend grass fire

Five Country Fire Authority crews from Camperdown and district attended a fire near the Princes Highway on Wednesday about noon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.