Five CFA crews attend grass fire

Five Country Fire Authority crews from Camperdown and district attended a fire near the Princes Highway on Wednesday about noon.
A CFA spokeswoman said units from Camperdown, Weerite and Tesbury responded to reports of a grass fire started by an angle grinder east of Camperdown.
The alarm was raised at 11.48am and the incident was deemed safe at 12.06pm, just 18 minutes later.
The fire was listed on the emergencyvic website near the intersection of Princess Highway and Wire Lane/Browns Road, just east of Camperdown.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.