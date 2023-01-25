A volunteer who painted hundreds of metres of fencing at the Port Fairy showgrounds has received an Australia Day award.
Port Fairy Belfast Lions Club Australia Day co-ordinator Keith Gibson said the James O'Neill Memorial Award was given to Lyndon Wright who spent 12 months freshening up the showgrounds in 2022.
"He painted the entire show fence which is more than half-a-kilometre around," Mr Gibson said.
"It's a great effort that he did it of his own free will.
"He painted every pole he could see." Mr Gibson said Mr Wright also refurbished the cattle stalls.
The late Mr O'Neill was a member of the Port Fairy Belfast Lions Club.
"The award is given to a quiet achiever who has never been remunerated or recognised," Mr Gibson said.
"(Mr O'Neill) had a similar attitude in going about quietly doing good in the community."The winner is nominated and voted by the Lions club and has been awarded for more than 15 years.
A free breakfast will be served from 8am. The award will be presented at the Club's Australia Day ceremony at the Fiddlers Green on Thursday from 10am.
The special guest is author Richard Patterson.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
