Lyndon Wright receives Port Fairy Belfast Lions Club's James O'Neill Memorial Award

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated January 25 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 4:00pm
The Port Fairy Belfast Lions Club's James O'Neill Memorial Award will go to Lyndon Wright for his work on painting the fence at Port Fairy Showgrounds in 2022.

A volunteer who painted hundreds of metres of fencing at the Port Fairy showgrounds has received an Australia Day award.

