Warrnambool man's appeal dismissed in Warrnambool County Court

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated January 25 2023 - 1:44pm, first published 1:30pm
Man fails to appeal jail sentence 13 days before his release

A Warrnambool man has failed to appeal the severity of an eight-month jail sentence just 13 days before he was set to be released from custody.

