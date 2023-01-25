The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Most cattle of all weights sell for cheaper prices at Mortlake

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated January 25 2023 - 1:08pm, first published 11:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elaine Knowles, Woolsthorpe, sold 17 Red Angus steers, 319kg, for 422c/kg or $1349. Ms Knowles says she is still pleased with her sale, despite prices falling back from the equivelant sale last year. Picture by Philippe Perez

There was a lot of plainer-type cattle here but the good-quality cattle sold with high prices.

- Glenn Judd

Buyers were keen to take advantage of slightly-lower prices at the January Mortlake store sale at Western Victoria Livestock Exchange on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.