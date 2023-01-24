Police crime scene officers are attending at a Jackman Avenue address in Warrnambool after a burglary overnight on Monday.
Constable Rachael O'Connor, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said that the break-in was committed between 6pm Monday and 8am Tuesday.
"It appears that the offender has entered through a rear sliding glass door using a screwdriver or similar tool to force the door open," she said.
"The intruder has looked through a box in the house, although nothing appears to be missing from the property.
"The offender is then believed to have left the property the same way they entered and walked from the property between the garage and the house."
Constable O'Connor said forensic officers would attend the property and process the crime scene.
"The occupants were away overnight and we would ask neighbours to check their CCTV footage for anyone suspicious in that Jackman Avenue area overnight on Monday," she said.
The burglary follows a number of similar offences committed in different parts of Warrnambool during the weekend.
Those burglaries were committed in Clonmel Court off Connemara Road in north Warrnambool on Saturday night, an Eddington Street home was raided on Friday night and an address in Laverock Road was hit during the first couple of weeks of January.
Keys were taken from inside the Clonmel Court home during a party and a Ford Falcon XR6 was stolen and recovered with minor damage on Monday morning.
Jewellery, including bracelets, rings, earrings, gold chains, watches , a digital camera and vacuum cleaner were also stolen at the homes.
Police have also asked neighbours to check their CCTV footage, there are persons of interest and footage may help possibly eliminate suspects.
Meanwhile, a number of fishing rods, bikes and similar items have been reported stolen from camping sites during the past week.
"We are advising campers to put their possessions out of sight, secure them where possible and report them stolen to police if they are missing," Constable O'Connor said.
"These are crimes of opportunity and removing the opportunity goes a long way to avoid items being stolen," she said.
