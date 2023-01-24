Police have released an image of a man they want to question in relation to the theft of a bike and attempted thefts from vehicles on Christmas morning.
A police spokesman said that on Christmas morning at around 1am the man allegedly stole a bicycle from the car park at the Quest Apartments in Portland.
"The male has also attempted to access a locked vehicle," he said.
"Police believe this may be linked to a series of thefts from motor vehicles in Portland around this time.
"Police are seeking help to attempt to identify the male in the image.
"If you have any information on the identity of this offender please contact Portland police station on 5522 1500.
"Alternatively anyone with information can submit an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers by contacting 1800 333 000," he said.
