The Standard
Home/News/Local News

The theft of a bike and attempted theft from vehicles has led to police calling for assistance

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 25 2023 - 7:37am, first published 7:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The image Portland police released of the man they want to identify. Please call Portland police on 5522 1500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police have released an image of a man they want to question in relation to the theft of a bike and attempted thefts from vehicles on Christmas morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.