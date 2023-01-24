The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Michael Tudball appointed Corangamite Shire Council's interim chief executive officer

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated January 24 2023 - 8:34pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Tudball has been appointed Corangamite Shire Council's interim CEO.

A senior Regional Roads Victoria staffer has been appointed Corangamite Shire's acting chief executive officer, but councillors made sure to heap praise on their "exemplary" outgoing CEO.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.