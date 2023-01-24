A senior Regional Roads Victoria staffer has been appointed Corangamite Shire's acting chief executive officer, but councillors made sure to heap praise on their "exemplary" outgoing CEO.
Councillors on Tuesday unanimously voted to appoint Regional Roads Victoria regional director Barwon South West Michael Tudball to the interim role, which he will assume from January 30.
He takes the place of outgoing CEO Andrew Mason, who will begin his parallel role with Warrnambool City Council on February 20.
South central ward councillor Jo Beard said Mr Tudball was "no stranger" to the shire.
"This is a bittersweet recommendation," she said.
"We're very fortunate Michael is going to agree to come in as our acting CEO, it's important having those external eyes come in, it also enables the organisation to be business as usual.
"We thought there was so much going on, so many projects we were in the midst of and some volatile times, it's nice to have everybody head down and doing what they're usually doing and then not having to worry about getting someone to step up and have someone backfill.
"Getting the likes of Michael Tudball, who's no stranger to our region and certainly not a stranger to Corangamite, he's always been a great support of Corangamite, a great friend to many of us.
"He's a great appointment in the big shoes that are going to be left behind, I'm just really appreciative of the fact we've got someone of Michael's calibre to take on the role."
IN OTHER NEWS
North ward councillor Nick Cole said the council was very grateful to have a pair of "new eyes" before Cr Beard then took the opportunity to thank Mr Mason.
"Having come on council at an earlier age, two young kids and female when there was only Cr Gstrein here, it was pretty daunting but from that first day I felt safe and supported by Andrew," she said.
"Having been here over that time 12 years ago I've been able to grow and learn as a councillor from him as our CEO.
"It's the way he's kept the culture at Corangamite, the way it is today, we are a very reputable council and that always starts from the top."
Deputy mayor Geraldine Conheady congratulated Mr Mason on his new position.
"You've always been incredibly supportive, you're just a sound figure," she said.
"Seeing the work you've done around the council is a good example of a high calibre of work. You've built an amazing culture and a real sense of trust around the organisation - those are exemplary things."
