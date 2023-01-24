The Standard
Corangamite Shire Council reports $1.27 million budget surplus

By Jessica Greenan
Updated January 24 2023 - 8:23pm, first published 8:20pm
Corangamite Shire Council has reported a large budget surplus, but councillors specified the money had already been allocated.

Corangamite Shire Council has reported a budget surplus of $1.27 million, a large cash holding attributable to a delay in capital works projects and money paid in advance.

