Warrnambool basketball talent Wil Rantall is excited to make his national championship debut after he was denied his first shot at it two years ago.
Rantall, 16, was among 10 players chosen in Vic Country's under 18 men's squad ahead of the national championships in Brisbane in April.
The Warrnambool College student previously made the under 16 Vic Country team in 2021, but was unable to play after the championships were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic prior to Rantall flying out to Perth.
Rantall will also follow in the footsteps of his older brother Jay, who also represented Vic Country at past national championships.
"After making 16s and not being able to go and having to watch my brother do many of them, I just wanted to have one of my own," Rantall said. "It's going to be pretty exciting."
Rantall, who was part of Vic Bushrangers' gold medal campaign at last week's Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup, was confident Vic Country had what it took to contend at the national championships, with another gold medal the goal.
"I know a lot of them (teammates) and played with a lot of them at the cup," he said. "I think it will be a very strong team."
Rantall praised the coaching of Alex Gynes - at both Big V and squad level - as well as Portland CBL coach and past Vic Country coach Rebel Noter for helping take his game to a new level in recent years.
"Mainly them, have got me to the point I am," he said. "I wouldn't be here without them."
Rantall said he would lean into his defensive skill-set when representing the Big V.
"I've mainly become a defender, which is something I never thought I'd be," he said. "I'll probably look to pick up one of the opposition's main scorers on defence.
"And then on offence, be the role player, be ready to shoot the ball or cut without the ball to get my shot open.
"I usually get most of my points from offensive rebounds so getting to the right spot to get them - that's the role I'll be playing."
Rantall will train in Melbourne weekly with the team in the lead-up to the championships.
Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown is unsure if he will compete at this year's Kevin Coombs Cup after earning selection.
Brown, 18, was selected to represent Victoria at the cup, which sees wheelchair players under 22 go head-to-head.
However, Brown said an opportunity to play overseas would potentially clash with the championships this year.
The Emmanuel College student said while it would be "a little" tough to miss the championships, the overseas competition would provide greater competition against adults.
Brown has competed at the Kevin Coombs Cup from as young as 12, and won a gold medal with Victoria in 2018. The team won bronze in 2022.
The championships will run in Brisbane from April 9-16.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
