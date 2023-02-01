A strong performance in Sunday's Lochard Energy Warrnambool Women's Classic could help resurrect Chloe Hosking's professional cycling career.
The Olympian and Commonwealth Games gold medallist, who rode professionally in Europe the past 13 years, received the unfortunate news in December that her two-year contract with French outfit B&B Hotels would not be honoured because the team had collapsed.
The 32-year-old said it was a "bitter pill to swallow" but was still - one week ago - holding out hope good showings at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race and the 'Women's Warrny' would attract a last-minute contract offering.
Hosking finished 29th overall in the elite women's category in the Cadel Evans race, five years after claiming the win. Irrespective of what unfolds with her racing future, the Bendigo-born Canberra-based cyclist is looking forward to competing in the "iconic" Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Festival.
She described the 160-kilometre trek - one of the longest women's one-day road races in the world - as a "proper race".
"I'm just going to go in and try and enjoy racing my bike because at the end of the day that's why I started cycling - because I loved it," she said.
"I have a saying 'happy head, fast legs', so we'll see how it goes," she said.
Hosking will ride as a member of the Australian-based Roxsolt Liv SRAM team.
The Canberran even has a special connection to the race through dad Steven that will spur her on.
"I think it's a race that my dad did way back when he was like Victorian state champion," she said.
"There's a bit of a rivalry in the Hosking family. I'm really looking forward to it. I think he did well and hopefully I can keep the tradition alive."
Steven, who was excited to hear his daughter had entered the race, will visit Warrnambool with Hosking's mum Sheryn to see their daughter cross the finish line. Should it be the end of her pro cycling career, Hosking will be content with her achievements.
She has 39 wins in her career and won gold in the 2018 Commonwealth Games women's road race.
"If that isn't what happens (earning a deal) then at least I'm finishing my cycling career at a level that I know I'm capable of, I'm proud of and I'm able to have races that I can finish and know I put my best foot forward and finished on my terms as much as I could," she said.
With just one semester remaining of a law degree, Hosking is well prepared for life after retirement and plans to stay involved in the sporting industry.
"I have an interest and a passion for women's sport and I want to stay in that area trying to help other females be able to pursue a professional career," she said.
"I think my skills are really suited to that and if I can't make a difference on the bike then I can make a difference off it."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
