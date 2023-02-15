There are other sea-change regions where value falls have been more steep.- Eliza Owen
Warrnambool is bucking the statewide trend when it comes to property prices.
CoreLogic Australia's head of research Eliza Owen said while the median property price in Warrnambool had declined by 5.2 per cent from the June peak, this decline was not as drastic as most other areas.
"Warrnambool dwelling values are sitting -5.2 per cent from a peak in June 2022, while Portland home values are sitting -1.3 per cent lower from the peak," Ms Owen said.
"Interestingly however, they appear to have recovered a little value over the December quarter, after declining through August, September and October.
"In November and December, it appears values started to steady and creep up a little."
Ms Owen said there had been a decline in most regional markets across Victoria.
"Falls across the broader Warrnambool and south-west region have been milder to date, with values down -5.2 per cent from a slightly later peak in June," she said.
"There are other sea-change regions where value falls have been more steep, such as Geelong, where values are down -8.0 per cent from peak."
Ms Owen said median prices may explain the differing trends.
"An important difference is that Geelong is relatively expensive, with a median dwelling value of $752,811," she said.
"This could make it more sensitive to changes in interest rates.
"The greater Warrnambool and south-west region has a more affordable price point of $507,921."
Ms Owen said the declines in property prices was likely a reflection of reduced borrowing capacity amid higher interest rates.
"However, there has also been a slight drawback in net internal migration to regional Australia, as the country has moved beyond lockdowns," she said.
"This has likely made cities more viable for people living there, as well as prompting some movement from regional Australia to cities again, as workplaces and universities open up."
Ms Owen said Warrnambool appeared to be bucking a state-wide trend.
"It is somewhat rare to see housing markets steadying amid rapid interest rate rises," she said.
"But it could be the relatively affordable price points of the Warrnambool and south-west that are helping values to steady.
"At the moment, the only other regional Victorian market where we are seeing this recent turn-around is the north-west, which is also a relatively low-priced market of regional Victoria."
New data from CoreLogic also reveals there were 629 houses sold in Warrnambool in the past 12 months - this was a 6 per cent decline in sales from the previous year.
Meanwhile, the median price of properties in Corangamite shire increased by 15 per cent in the past 12 months to $440,000, Domain revealed recently.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.