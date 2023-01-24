The Standard
A 45-year-old man will appear in the Warranmbool court on Friday

By Andrew Thomson
January 24 2023 - 11:38am
Police raid leads to local man being charged with child porn offences

A 45-year-old Port Fairy man has been scooped up in an international sting, charged with possessing and accessing child exploitation material after a police raid on Monday.

