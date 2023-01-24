Police raid leads to local man being charged with child porn offences

A 45-year-old Port Fairy man has been scooped up in an international sting, charged with possessing and accessing child exploitation material after a police raid on Monday.
Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Asenjo, of the Warrnambool police sex offences and child abuse investigation team, said a warrant was executed at a Port Fairy address.
The 45-year-old man was arrested, interviewed and charged with three counts of possessing and accessing child exploitation material over the internet.
There were 14 cannabis plants of various heights and levels of maturity also located and seized at the Port Fairy address.
The man was also charged with possessing and cultivating cannabis.
Detective Senior Sergeant Asenjo said local police worked with international partners to investigate and prosecute such cases.
The man was bailed to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday.
