Koroit Bowls Club treasurer Peter Daly lives a busy working lifestyle and understands the importance of lawn bowls as a social and physical outlet each week.
The Western District Playing Area division one midweek pennant player has been a regular on the greens for Koroit for more than a decade and is still as passionate as ever about the sport and its value to his quality of life.
"I certainly am (still passionate about the game). It was a game I was planning on taking up later in life but I'm glad I took it up earlier as I didn't have time to play golf," he told The Standard during Tuesday's match against Lawn Tennis Green.
"It's just a great social game and the competitive nature of pennant bowls is fantastic. It's more about the people you meet, it's amazing.
"It's a brilliant game. It's not just meeting people at your own club but in various tournaments, different clubs, Vic opens, country weeks. As a sport it's brilliant for networking."
He runs Daly's IGA Supermarkets in Koroit, Heywood and Portland and says lawn bowls provides him the opportunity to "switch off".
"It's a very busy lifestyle. We have about 300 employees across the three stores and it takes up plenty of my time but I always make sure I leave plenty of time for my bowls," he said.
"You can come down here and switch off from the pressures of work, it's fantastic."
Daly said the game was in good shape in the region and over the years could see the quality increase and the interest sky-rocket.
"In the Western District Playing Area especially I feel there's more people coming into the game which may not be consistent with bowls in general but all the clubs are trying to be as competitive as possible," he said.
"Sometimes it's not that easy with the smaller clubs against the big Warrnambool clubs but we're all out there having a go."
MORE SPORT:
Daly's Koroit Orange team kept in touch with the division one top-four with an important 64-60 win against fourth-placed Lawn Tennis Green.
The win has fifth-placed Koroit Orange within touching distance of fourth and now four points from advancing up the table.
In remaining division one matches, Timboon Maroon defeated Port Fairy Gold 69-41, City Memorial Diamonds drew 64-64 with Warrnambool Gold and City Memorial Diamonds defeated Terang Blue 50-46.
There are two rounds left in division one before finals start with City Memorial Diamonds, Timboon Maroon, Port Fairy Gold and Lawn Tennis Green inside the top-four.
Just four points separate Koroit Orange and Lawn Tennis Green in fourth and fifth respectively.
