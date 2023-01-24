The Standard
Lenny Jansz wins national ninja championships, qualifies for world championships.

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated January 24 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 3:00pm
New seven-and-under national champion Lenny Jansz will continue his ninja training with coach Matt Murray at Hiit Nation in the lead-up to the 2023 World Series. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Lenny Jansz will head to a world ninja series later this year full of confidence after claiming a national championship in convincing fashion.

