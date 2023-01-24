Lenny Jansz will head to a world ninja series later this year full of confidence after claiming a national championship in convincing fashion.
Lenny, 8, was near perfect in the Australian Ninja Games' seven-and-under male championships final in Brisbane on Friday to take out the national title.
It qualified him for Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association's World Series in Orlando, Florida in July.
The Warrnambool East student, who completed his heat with no mistakes, was among the top 10 to advance through to the national final that night.
Lenny, who started in the sport last August, had no problems early in his final run as he moved through obstacles including the monkey bars, ring toss and devil stairs before a slight misstep on the log roll.
He recovered to easily power through the flywheels, balance beam, helicopter propellers, spider wall and ring lache to finish with 19 of a possible 20 points and a time of two minutes and 38 seconds. It was enough to eclipse runner-up and fellow Victorian Mason Goldsmith-Carter, who had 15 points and a time of two minutes and 34 seconds.
The event also gave Lenny the chance to meet elite ninja athletes, including Olivia Vivian, a former Olympic gymnast and contestant on various Ninja Warrior television programs.
Lenny's father Mark said the family was proud of Lenny's achievements at the championships.
"It was pretty amazing to watch and he was pretty focused," Jansz said. "He was pretty puffed at the end.
"I don't think he's quite realised what he's done... but he was pretty excited."
Coach and owner of Warrnambool ninja gym Hiit Nation Matt Murray praised Lenny's efforts both at the championships and in the lead-up.
"He did all the preparation he could and it goes to show, he came away with the win," Murray said. "'We're super proud of all his efforts and the way he worked up to it."
Murray said the gym would continue to help Lenny train in the lead-up to the world championships, as well as attract some sponsorship.
