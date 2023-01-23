The Standard
Operation Amity will run from midnight Tuesday to midnight Sunday

By Andrew Thomson
January 24 2023 - 7:38am
Warrnambool highway patrol unit's Senior Constable Corey Holland demonstrates using the automatic number plate recognition system. Picture: Mark Witte

Tens of thousands of drivers across the south-west during the next few days will have their licence status checked by police using automatic number plate recognition technology.

