Australia Day will be extra special for 20 Warrnambool residents this year.
Warrnambool City Council will host a citizenship ceremony on Thursday to celebrate the milestones.
Warrnambool mayor Debbie Arnott said it would be a significant day for the 20 residents who had chosen to pledge a commitment to Australia and its shared values.
"Our new citizens are from 13 countries and will join thousands of other Australians across the nation who are celebrating their citizenship," Cr Arnott said.
"Our new citizens bring different skills, perspectives and cultural diversity to our community and enrich it through work and participation in public life."
The new citizens hail from Nepal, the Philippines, Brazil, Sweden, India, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the UK, Malaysia, Pakistan, Italy, Iran and Taiwan.
"Australian citizenship is an important common bond for all Australians and more than 5.7 million people have chosen to become Australian citizens since the first citizenship ceremony in 1949," Cr Arnott said.
"Warrnambool is enriched by our increasingly diverse community and we wish our new citizens the best in this new stage in their lives," she said.
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan and Cr Arnott will be the keynote speakers at the ceremony.
Members of the public are welcome to attend.
The proceedings will kick off at the Lighthouse Theatre at 10.30am.
Last year, 11 Warrnambool residents made their pledge to Australia at the city's ceremony on January 26.
Among them were residents who had moved to the city from the Philippines and South Africa.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
