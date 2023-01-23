New acting principal solicitor appointed as free legal service re-opens

A new acting principal solicitor has been appointed at Emma House as the south-west's specialist family violence agency re-opens its free legal service this week.
The duty lawyer service was closed for most of January, re-opening on Monday with the newly appointed Nerida Mulvey.
Ms Mulvey takes over the role of acting principal solicitor following the resignation of Dulaika Dhanapala in December.
The Standard was this month contacted by members of the community with concerns about the month-long closure of the free legal service, and fears that respondents in family violence intervention orders were receiving a more accessible service through Victorian Legal Aid (VLA) than affected family members.
Emma House said during the holiday period it provided a duty lawyer to support clients, as well as a private lawyer assisting in covering staff leave when needed.
In a statement to The Standard, the service said solicitors resumed their provision of duty lawyer services at the Hamilton, Portland and Warrnambool courts from Monday.
"Emma House legal service currently employs three lawyers to provide legal assistance to victim-survivors of family violence," it said.
"All of these roles are currently staffed. We are delighted to have a very experienced acting principal solicitor on board whilst we recruit for an ongoing principal solicitor."
Emma House said Ms Mulvey was an experienced lawyer who gained accredited specialisation as a family lawyer in 2007.
"She has most recently worked as a senior family lawyer at the Ringwood office of VLA, working in the areas of family law and family violence," the statement said.
It said Emma House would continue to work closely with VLA to ensure the availability of legal information and advice regarding family violence intervention order matters.
"Demand for our legal services are high and we continue to strive to meet this demand where possible," the statement said.
The resignation of the agency's former principal solicitor in December ended a turbulent year for Emma House.
The service had three people as chief executive officer or acting CEO, including Ms Dhanapala, in six months.
Despite a number of internal issues at the service, including claims of bullying, Emma House has maintained its advocacy and support for victim-survivors of domestic violence.
In December, The Sexual Assault & Family Violence Centre (The SAFV Centre) and Emma House announced the agreement to merge, with Emma House to be absorbed by The SAFV Centre.
SAFV will welcome two of Emma House's current board members. It is understood those members are not based in the south-west.
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
Emma House is a Warrnambool-based not-for-profit service and can be contacted through 1800 EMMADV (1800 366238) or visit emmahouse.org.au/
Safe Steps for women after hours service is available through 188 015 188.
Advice and counselling for men concerned about their use of family violence: Men's Referral Service, 1300 766 491.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.