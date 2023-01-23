The Standard
Emma House appoints new acting principal after resignation in December

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated January 23 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 1:30pm
New acting principal solicitor appointed as free legal service re-opens

A new acting principal solicitor has been appointed at Emma House as the south-west's specialist family violence agency re-opens its free legal service this week.

