Ute seized at cost of $1300, date at court awaits

By Andrew Thomson
January 23 2023 - 11:11am
Man busted drink driving after refusing to walk five minutes home

Deciding against a five minute walk home from the pub has resulted in a Woolsthorpe man having his utility seized and an immediate loss of licence for drink driving.

