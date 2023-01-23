Man busted drink driving after refusing to walk five minutes home

Deciding against a five minute walk home from the pub has resulted in a Woolsthorpe man having his utility seized and an immediate loss of licence for drink driving.
Koroit police Sergeant Patrick Day said a 59-year-old Woolsthorpe resident was intercepted by officers at 6.30pm Sunday driving home from the pub.
He provided a positive preliminary breath test and then an evidentiary reading of . 172 - more than three times the legal limit.
The driver's utility was impounded, which will attract towing and storage fees in excess of $1300 and his licence has been immediately suspended.
He will also be charged with drink driving and have to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on a date to be fixed.
"He was intercepted in the Woolsthorpe township," Sergeant Day said.
"It would be no more than a five minute walk from the hotel to his home.
"It's frustrating that drivers continue to drink and drive when there's so much at stake.
"We've intercepted a number of drink drivers of late. I just don't get why you would take that risk and not walk home that short distance.
"That reading of .172 is a lot of alcohol. Police are out patrolling 24 hours every day of the year.
"If you drink and drive you will be caught and will be prosecuted," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.