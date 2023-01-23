The Standard
Corangamite Shire Council expected to appoint senior Regional Roads Victoria staffer as acting CEO

By Jessica Greenan
Updated January 23 2023 - 12:55pm, first published 11:51am
Corangamite Shire Council is set to appoint regional roads Barwon South West director Michael Tudball as its acting CEO.

A senior Regional Roads Victoria staffer is expected to become Corangamite Shire's acting chief executive officer.

