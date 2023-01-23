A senior Regional Roads Victoria staffer is expected to become Corangamite Shire's acting chief executive officer.
Councillors on Tuesday are expected to appoint Regional Roads Victoria regional director Barwon South West Michael Tudball to the interim role.
Mr Tudball has 20 years' experience in senior leadership roles in both local and state government including as Southern Grampians Shire Council CEO from 2016-2021.
He will assume the role from January 30 and remain in the position until a permanent chief is appointed.
It comes after the shire's outgoing CEO Andrew Mason announced his resignation in December to join Warrnambool City Council. He will replace the outgoing chief Peter Schneider.
Mr Mason's first day on the job will be February 20.
The appointment of Mr Tudball heads the agenda for tomorrow's first public meeting of the year. Other matters on the agenda include the council's latest finance report which states it's sitting on a $48.38 million surplus, largely due to incompleted projects and grant funding received in advance.
Councillors will also vote to approve a budget variation of $10,000 due to an oversight in a previous finance report.
That relates to a budget submission from the Camperdown Courthouse Committee which requested funding for operations and improvements to the facility.
The remainder of the meeting will focus largely on policy, including reviewed changes to its enforcement - infringements and prosecutions, fuel reduction slashing on roadsides, roadside firewood collection and asset valuation and revaluation policies.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
