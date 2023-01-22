Police are investigating whether speed and/or alcohol were contributing factors in two vehicles being written-off during a collision on Friday night.
Warrnambool police Acting Sergeant Rob McKinley said an 18-year-old male P-plater was heading south on Dennington's Russell Street in a white utility when he crossed Drummond Street and crashed into a parked station wagon about 11.30pm.
"The sole occupant of the Isuzu D-MAX was travelling south, failed to give-way at the intersection with Drummond Street and collided with the dark coloured Holden Commodore International station wagon parked on the southern dead-end extension of Russell Street," he said.
"It was parked facing north, was struck head-on and was shunted about 25 to 30 metres past a tree and sign onto an adjoining piece of land to the south."
Acting Sergeant McKinley said the white Isuzu utility driver was transported by ambulance to the Warrnambool Base Hospital with facial injuries, including a possible broken nose.
"A blood sample was taken at the hospital and will be analysed," he said.
"Damage to both the Isuzu and the Holden Commodore wagon are extensive and both are expected to be insurance write-offs.
"The P-plater will be interviewed at a later date in relation to careless driving."
Dennington neighbours and witnesses told police that the white utility was travelling at more than 100km/h in the built-up area moments before the collision.
Sergeant McKinley requested that anyone with information contact the Warrnambool police station on 5560 1333 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
