Tankers respond to Camperdown paddock fire likely caused by baler

By Jessica Howard
Updated January 22 2023 - 5:34pm, first published 5:21pm
Tankers respond to paddock fire likely caused by baler

Emergency services are at the scene of a paddock fire believed to be caused by a baler in Camperdown.

