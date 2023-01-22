Tankers respond to paddock fire likely caused by baler

Emergency services are at the scene of a paddock fire believed to be caused by a baler in Camperdown.
A CFA spokesperson said an on-site worker raised the alert at a property in Wiridgil Road on Sunday afternoon.
A request for 10 CFA tankers has been made with Camperdown and Chocolyn units already responding.
Reports of the fire were received shortly before 5.15pm.
The spokesperson said a baler appeared to be involved in the running grass fire.
Tankers have also been requested from Cobden, Bookaar, Weerite, Bostocks Creek, Pomborneit and Boorcan.
It comes after CFA this week issued a plea for farmers to take precautions while harvesting, following significant spring rain which led to prolific growth and a delayed silage season.
The fire authority said it had responded to at least three fires caused by or involving harvesters in a week across District Five, one of which led to the loss of 10 hectares of wheat crop at Hexham.
