Man in his mid 60s dies in single-car collision

A 65-year-old Panmure man has died following a single-car collision near Timboon on Sunday.
It's believed a classic vehicle travelling on Timboon-Port Campbell Road rolled just before 3.30pm.
The driver and only occupant of the car died at the scene after efforts to revive him failed.
Police said the exact cause of the crash was still under investigation.
It is the first fatality on south-west roads in 2023.
Corangamite Shire Council officials closed the road and it was expected to be closed for some time while police investigations were carried out.
A report will be prepared for the State Coroner.
