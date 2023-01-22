The Standard
Driver dies in single-car crash near Timboon

By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 23 2023 - 8:03am, first published 8:02am
Man in his mid 60s dies in single-car collision

A 65-year-old Panmure man has died following a single-car collision near Timboon on Sunday.

