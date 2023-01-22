Cattle truck driver expected to be charged by police

UPDATE, Monday, 9.45am:
A Penola cattle truck driver is expected to be charged by police with careless driving after a single-vehicle collision near Hawkesdale on Sunday.
The driver aged about 30 years old failed to negotiate a right-hand bend on the Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road about 10.30am.
Police are expected to charge the man with careless driving and he will appear in a magistrates court on a date to be fixed.
A stock agent reported that 29 cattle died, with an estimated value of about $90,000.
At 7.30am:
Cattle worth up to $90,000 were euthanased after a truck driver failed to negotiate a right-hand bend south-west of Hawkesdale on Sunday.
The vehicle was carrying 40-head of cattle on the way to the Mortlake saleyards when the single-vehicle collision happened about 10.30am on the Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road.
Only five survived.
Emergency services were called to the scene at Willatook shortly after 10.30am.
The truck received extensive damage and had to removed from the accident scene by two heavy haulage vehicles.
It is understood the truck was transporting cattle to the Western Victoria Livestock Exchange at Mortlake for Monday's sale.
Police from Hamilton, Port Fairy and Koroit, Moyne shore officers, an ambulance and CFA crews from Hawkesdale, Warrong and Willatook attended the scene.
The accident scene was cleared by emergency services and the road open again to traffic at 6.30pm on Sunday evening.
SUNDAY: About 40 head of cattle bound to the Mortlake saleyards had to be euthanised on Sunday.
A truck driver spilled a live load of cattle in a rollover that closed the Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road for hours.
Emergency services were called to the scene at Willatook shortly after 10.30am.
Police believe the truck rolled after the driver failed to negotiate a bend, spilling a load of live cattle onto the road.
Resources were called in to catch and euthanise the injured animals.
It is understood the truck was transporting cattle to the Western Victoria Livestock Exchange at Mortlake.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesman said paramedics assessed and treated a man in his 30s.
The man suffered minor injuries. He was not transported to hospital.
The Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road remains closed between Penhurst-Warnambool Road and Willatook-Warrong Road as crews work to clean the roadway.
Police from Hamilton, Port Fairy and Koroit, Moyne shore officers and CFA crews from Hawkesdale, Warrong and Willatook attended the scene.
