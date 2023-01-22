The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Cattle loose after truck rollover on Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated January 22 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 11:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cattle loose after truck rollover

A truck driver spilled a live load of cattle in a rollover that closed the Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road for hours on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.