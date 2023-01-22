Cattle loose after truck rollover

A truck driver spilled a live load of cattle in a rollover that closed the Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road for hours on Sunday.
Emergency services were called to the scene at Willatook shortly after 10.30am.
Police believe the truck rolled after the driver failed to negotiate a bend, spilling a load of live cattle onto the road.
Resources were called in to catch and dispose of the animals.
It is understood the truck was transporting 40 cattle, of which a large number had to be euthanised.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesman said paramedics assessed and treated a man in his 30s.
The man suffered minor injuries.
The Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road remains closed between Penhurst-Warnambool Road and Willatook-Warrong Road as crews work to clean the roadway.
Hamilton police highway patrol unit and CFA crews from Hawkesdale, Warrong and Willatook attended the scene.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
